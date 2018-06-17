MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $152.51 million and $2.02 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00598280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00260445 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094675 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

