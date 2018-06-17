GEA Group (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Main First Bank

Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on GEA Group (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on GEA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on GEA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on GEA Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on GEA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on GEA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.63 ($43.75).

Shares of GEA Group remained flat at $€32.03 ($37.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

