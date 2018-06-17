Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 611.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 986,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 451,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,509. SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/SCHWAB FUNDAMENTAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.