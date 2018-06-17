Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s (OTCMKTS:MNSB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at FIG Partners

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at FIG Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) opened at $21.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.06.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. equities analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

