Maker Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,506.00 (CRYPTO:MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Maker has a market cap of $348.06 million and $240,506.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $563.00 or 0.08626010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, GOPAX, IDEX and OasisDEX. During the last week, Maker has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00586734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00262226 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00094230 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 618,228 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Radar Relay, IDEX, GOPAX, Bibox, Gate.io and OasisDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

