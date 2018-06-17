Marathon Oil (MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

In other news, insider Lee M. Tillman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $8,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,310,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,234,000 after buying an additional 162,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,759,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,986,000 after buying an additional 3,163,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,149,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,516,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 405,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,971,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,962,000 after buying an additional 874,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil opened at $20.71 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

