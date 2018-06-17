Contrasting Finjan (FNJN) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) and Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Patent Group and Finjan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Patent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Finjan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Finjan has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Given Finjan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finjan is more favorable than Marathon Patent Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Finjan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group $510,000.00 48.83 -$31.33 million N/A N/A Finjan $50.48 million 1.64 $22.81 million $0.35 8.54

Finjan has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Patent Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Patent Group and Finjan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group -4,941.55% N/A -193.97% Finjan N/A 101.37% 49.90%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finjan has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Finjan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Marathon Patent Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Finjan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finjan beats Marathon Patent Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The company's technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also develops mobile security applications; invests in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; and provides cyber risk and cyber security advisory services provides. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.

