Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Director Margaret C. Whitman Sells 674,000 Shares

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $10,399,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,479,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $15.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $1,942,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $309,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 90,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4,348.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 614,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

