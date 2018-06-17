Mariner LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,797,000 after buying an additional 2,695,358 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,650,000 after buying an additional 1,021,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,170,000 after buying an additional 944,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after buying an additional 543,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 30,529.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 544,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 542,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Estee Lauder Companies opened at $158.03 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

