Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.8604057914421 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Marriott International traded up $0.08, reaching $138.83, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,321,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,059. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $96.90 and a 1 year high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $2,030,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,391 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

