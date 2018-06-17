Marscoin (MARS) Trading Down 4.2% This Week

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $206,721.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marscoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017491 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003088 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001444 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marscoin

Marscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The official website for Marscoin is marscoin.org. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Marscoin is /r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marscoin

Marscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

