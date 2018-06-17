First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $82.34 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 38.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

