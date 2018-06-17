Marshalls (MSLH) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. They currently have GBX 481 ($6.40) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 485 ($6.46).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.66) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 490 ($6.52) to GBX 505 ($6.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 470 ($6.26) to GBX 475 ($6.32) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 485 ($6.46).

Shares of Marshalls opened at GBX 421.60 ($5.61) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 333.10 ($4.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 486.60 ($6.48).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

