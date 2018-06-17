Marten Transport (MRTN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marten Transport earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.9679295836932 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,135. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Marten Transport had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Marten Transport news, VP James J. Hinnendael purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

