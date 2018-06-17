Analyzing Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) & Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hi-Crush Partners has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Martin Marietta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Partners $602.62 million 1.75 $82.53 million $1.01 11.78 Martin Marietta Materials $3.97 billion 3.64 $713.34 million $7.18 31.93

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush Partners. Hi-Crush Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush Partners and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Partners 19.44% 18.78% 13.39% Martin Marietta Materials 17.36% 9.47% 5.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hi-Crush Partners and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush Partners 0 2 13 0 2.87 Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 5 0 2.63

Hi-Crush Partners currently has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $235.29, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Hi-Crush Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hi-Crush Partners is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Dividends

Hi-Crush Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hi-Crush Partners pays out 89.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hi-Crush Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Hi-Crush Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Hi-Crush Partners beats Martin Marietta Materials on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves, and excavation and processing facilities, which include 1,447-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin; 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; 1,187-acre Augusta facility with integrated rail infrastructure, situated in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; and 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Blair, Wisconsin. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Hi-Crush Partners LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. The company's chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

