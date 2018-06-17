Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $604.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

In other news, insider Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. Ca sold 1,755 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $37,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,065 shares of company stock worth $738,964 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

