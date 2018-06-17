Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. 3,785,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,255,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,458 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,489,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,500 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,121,000 after purchasing an additional 114,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

