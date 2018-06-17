Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Masco (MAS) a $45.00 Price Target

Masco (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned a $45.00 price target by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Argus set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE MAS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 512.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 2,720.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,348,000 after buying an additional 2,274,184 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 21,367.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,147,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,274,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,529,000 after buying an additional 1,056,570 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masco by 256.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 935,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after buying an additional 673,051 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

