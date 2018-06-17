Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $225,393,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 314.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after buying an additional 2,541,867 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 212.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,203,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $34,568,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $180,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,288. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,460. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.