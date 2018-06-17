Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,306,000 after buying an additional 1,074,442 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after purchasing an additional 158,224 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6,598.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149,908 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,124 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,741. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive traded up $1.04, hitting $282.93, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,316,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,585. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $287.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.03. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 175.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.