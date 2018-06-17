Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 33,565 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MasTec worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MasTec by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 356,143 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $68,949,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MasTec by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 131,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 790,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $52.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

