MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of MasTec worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MasTec to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

MTZ stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

