Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 153,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $692,266.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,049.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,259 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,948 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.91.

Shares of Mastercard traded up $0.22, hitting $199.53, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 4,162,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

