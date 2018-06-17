Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,290 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after acquiring an additional 388,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.91.

Shares of Mastercard traded up $0.22, reaching $199.53, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,162,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,327. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $692,266.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,049.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,259 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,948. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

