Bamco Inc. NY Has $23.15 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $866,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,259 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.91.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.53. 4,162,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,327. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

