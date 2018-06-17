161,591 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,762,000 after buying an additional 98,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after buying an additional 552,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes traded up $0.02, hitting $36.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 323,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,689. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.38 million. Diodes had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $118,354.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,313,882.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $538,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,931. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

