107,000 Shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Acorda Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000.

In related news, Director Ian F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 216,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $6,858,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,902 shares of company stock worth $18,581,251 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACOR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,537,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,839. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

