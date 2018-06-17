Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0186 (CRYPTO:MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, CoinEgg and OEX. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $421,191.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00581332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00253449 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,010,809 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverick Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.