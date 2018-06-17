Maverick Chain One Day Volume Reaches $420,269.00 (CRYPTO:MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, OEX and OTCBTC. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $1.84 million and $420,269.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00585830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00247613 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00094726 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,010,809 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

