RFG Advisory Group LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

RFG Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,766,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,226,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $202,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,755 shares of company stock worth $3,617,434 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MXIM stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $648.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.