MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.91 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,253.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,763,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,610,000 after buying an additional 201,733 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,872,000 after buying an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,380,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after buying an additional 154,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 133,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.