MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) Downgraded to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBFI. BidaskClub downgraded MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Hovde Group set a $44.00 target price on MB Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MB Financial to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.91.

NASDAQ:MBFI opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. MB Financial has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $246.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that MB Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

In related news, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $219,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,018,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MB Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,757,000 after acquiring an additional 222,470 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in MB Financial by 4,271.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,354 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in MB Financial in the first quarter valued at $93,037,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in MB Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,218,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

