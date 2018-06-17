MB Financial (MBFI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MBFI. Zacks Investment Research cut MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a report on Sunday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MB Financial to $54.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.91.

NASDAQ MBFI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 1,535,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,069. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. MB Financial has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $246.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that MB Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In other news, Director Karen J. May sold 4,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $219,072.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in MB Financial by 4,271.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,354 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,037,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 654.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 379,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 329,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 17.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,864,000 after purchasing an additional 295,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About MB Financial

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

