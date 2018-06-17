McCormick & Company (MKC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News coverage about McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. McCormick & Company earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6045166966632 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McCormick & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McCormick & Company from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McCormick & Company from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that McCormick & Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

