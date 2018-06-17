McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2,993.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 970,118 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,006,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $173,280,000 after acquiring an additional 713,437 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,709,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $531,686,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,616,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of McDonald’s opened at $166.46 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

