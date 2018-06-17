McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Holdings Boosted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 518.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 79.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $166.46 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 target price on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

