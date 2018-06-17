BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires 3,151 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $186,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $326,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Dawson sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $294,163.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,148 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.