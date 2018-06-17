Head-To-Head Analysis: McKesson (MCK) vs. Trxade Group (TRXD)

Trxade Group (OTCMKTS: TRXD) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Trxade Group alerts:

This table compares Trxade Group and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trxade Group 9.52% -71.57% 51.76% McKesson 0.03% 23.55% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trxade Group and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trxade Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 McKesson 1 6 7 0 2.43

McKesson has a consensus target price of $174.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.29%. Given McKesson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Trxade Group.

Dividends

McKesson pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trxade Group does not pay a dividend. McKesson pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McKesson has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trxade Group and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trxade Group $2.93 million 4.37 $280,000.00 N/A N/A McKesson $208.36 billion 0.15 $67.00 million $12.62 11.89

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Trxade Group.

Risk & Volatility

Trxade Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of McKesson shares are held by institutional investors. 83.3% of Trxade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of McKesson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McKesson beats Trxade Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists. The company distributes its services through its online platform to independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers in 18 states of the United States. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. This segment also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, this segment operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks in North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. This segment serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food/drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as offers its services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. The McKesson Technology Solutions segment provides clinical, financial, and supply chain management solutions to healthcare organizations. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trxade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trxade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.