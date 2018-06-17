MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) to post $16.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the lowest is $16.76 million. MedEquities Realty Trust posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $69.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.07 million to $69.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.40 million to $79.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.12. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 9,948 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $102,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 363,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

