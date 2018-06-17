MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.93 Million

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) to post $16.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the lowest is $16.76 million. MedEquities Realty Trust posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $69.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.07 million to $69.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.40 million to $79.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MedEquities Realty Trust.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $328.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.12. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 9,948 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $102,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 363,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MedEquities Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT)

Receive News & Ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedEquities Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply