MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.65% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 317,829 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 199,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.12. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 34.63%. sell-side analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 17,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $179,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,271. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

