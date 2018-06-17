Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (MDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Desjardins currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$14.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.22.

In related news, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds bought 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,117,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 391,900 shares of company stock worth $4,297,602 over the last 90 days.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

