MediBloc Trading Down 5.1% This Week (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. Over the last week, MediBloc has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. MediBloc has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and $141,798.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,556.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.88 or 0.07695580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $850.49 or 0.13014900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.01487940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.01915580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00219771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.02960800 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00501356 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

