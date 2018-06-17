Medica Group PLC (MGP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Monday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Medica Group traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06), reaching GBX 130 ($1.73), during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 190,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,604. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 242 ($3.22).

A number of research firms have commented on MGP. Numis Securities upgraded Medica Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.06) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Investec cut their target price on Medica Group from GBX 239 ($3.18) to GBX 210 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

About Medica Group

Medica Group PLC provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NIGHTHAWK emergency CT and MR, DAYHAWK fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Hastings, the United Kingdom.

