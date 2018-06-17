Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Medidata Solutions by 102.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

In related news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $285,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,025 shares of company stock worth $1,659,011 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medidata Solutions to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

MDSO opened at $82.13 on Friday. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Medidata Solutions’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

