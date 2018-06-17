Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of Medidata Solutions opened at $82.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. Medidata Solutions has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Medidata Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 10,395 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $728,169.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $285,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,011. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 102.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medidata Solutions by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

