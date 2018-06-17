Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 19,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic traded up $0.21, hitting $86.78, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 6,532,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

