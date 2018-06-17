Megacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,251.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Megacoin has a market cap of $834,394.00 and $1,251.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.01480770 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007267 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013806 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,188,475 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.