Meir Jakobsohn Sells 12,600 Shares of Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Director Meir Jakobsohn sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$101,430.00.

Meir Jakobsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 6,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$48,120.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Meir Jakobsohn sold 4,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$36,984.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$60,384.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$81,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Meir Jakobsohn sold 2,100 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$17,094.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 1,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$12,928.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$62,634.00.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$8.08 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.43.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement.

