Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 482,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $158,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment traded down $0.10, hitting $29.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

