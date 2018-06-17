Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Melinta Therapeutics worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Melinta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Melinta Therapeutics news, Director Vatera Healthcare Partners Llc acquired 23,257,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $116,285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Estrem acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,276,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,385,450. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLNT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. WBB Securities raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Melinta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNT opened at $9.05 on Friday. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $258.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 327.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

